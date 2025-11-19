Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SrA (ret) Jocelyn Arevalo gives it her all as she competes in the Track competition during the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials.



The 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring eleven adaptive sports and is a selection event for teams competing at the Department of Defense Warrior Games, in June. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, as well as international partners from the Ukraine and the Republic of Georgia have come to compete. Events such as these are a critical element in the recovery process, giving recovering service members tools to continue as a fit and lethal part of the force.