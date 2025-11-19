Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Outstanding Personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-O-NJ594-1057, Sept. 24, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Capt. John Devlin, deputy commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), left, presents Lt. Cmdr. Niesha Townsend, Associate Director of Administration with NMCFHPC, right, with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her contributions to the Navy during an award ceremony. Townsend contributed significantly to NMCFHPC’s mission, enhancing the health and readiness of the warfighter, serving concurrently in multiple key command roles. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)