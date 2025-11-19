Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Outstanding Personnel [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Outstanding Personnel

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250925-O-NJ594-1057, Sept. 24, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Capt. John Devlin, deputy commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), left, presents Lt. Cmdr. Niesha Townsend, Associate Director of Administration with NMCFHPC, right, with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her contributions to the Navy during an award ceremony. Townsend contributed significantly to NMCFHPC’s mission, enhancing the health and readiness of the warfighter, serving concurrently in multiple key command roles. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 09:50
    Photo ID: 9409234
    VIRIN: 250925-O-NJ594-1057
    Resolution: 4480x4480
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Outstanding Personnel [Image 2 of 2], by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Outstanding Personnel
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Outstanding Personnel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    DHA
    NMFL
    DCPH-P
    NMCFHPC
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command
    Awards
    Navy Preventive Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download