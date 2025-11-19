Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Outstanding Personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-O-NJ594-1056, Sept. 24, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Capt. John Devlin, deputy commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, left, recognizes Mrs. Tanya Tilmon, a management analyst with the Defense Health Agency, right, for her exemplary efforts and contributions to the command. Tilmon currently works in the Directorate for Administration and successfully manages the ETMS2 tracking system ensuring timely and accurate responses are provided while maintaining positive relationships with internal and external customers. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)