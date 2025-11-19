250925-O-NJ594-1056, Sept. 24, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Capt. John Devlin, deputy commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, left, recognizes Mrs. Tanya Tilmon, a management analyst with the Defense Health Agency, right, for her exemplary efforts and contributions to the command. Tilmon currently works in the Directorate for Administration and successfully manages the ETMS2 tracking system ensuring timely and accurate responses are provided while maintaining positive relationships with internal and external customers. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9409230
|VIRIN:
|250925-O-NJ594-1056
|Resolution:
|4333x4333
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Outstanding Personnel [Image 2 of 2], by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS