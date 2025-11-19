Forged in training, Ready for combat

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division sharpen their skills during Combined Resolve 26‑1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. Opposing forces provide a realistic challenge as the notional enemy while U.S. troops train alongside NATO partners to test tactics, strengthen interoperability and integrate new technologies under the Army’s Continuous Transformation initiative. The Hohenfels Training Area remains a critical hub in Europe, sustaining the Army’s ability to respond when needed. With precision and credible force, the U.S. Army is engaged, postured and ready to assure allies, deter adversaries and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 07:20
    Photo ID: 9408939
    VIRIN: 251020-A-MQ729-9907
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Stronger Together
    Be All You Can Be
    AFN Bavaria
    Train To Fight
    Better In Bavaria
    COMBINED RESOLVE 26-1

