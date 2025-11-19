Forged in training, Ready for combat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division sharpen their skills during Combined Resolve 26‑1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. Opposing forces provide a realistic challenge as the notional enemy while U.S. troops train alongside NATO partners to test tactics, strengthen interoperability and integrate new technologies under the Army’s Continuous Transformation initiative. The Hohenfels Training Area remains a critical hub in Europe, sustaining the Army’s ability to respond when needed. With precision and credible force, the U.S. Army is engaged, postured and ready to assure allies, deter adversaries and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)