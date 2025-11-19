Senior leaders of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 3rd Infantry Division serve Soldiers and civilians during the Thanksgiving meal at the Warrior Restaurant on Hunter Army Airfield, November 24, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Decean Brown)
This work, Senior leaders of 3rd CAB and 3rd ID serve Thanksgiving meal [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Decean Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Meal That Holds The Formation Together
