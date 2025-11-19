Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior leaders of 3rd CAB and 3rd ID serve Thanksgiving meal [Image 1 of 3]

    Senior leaders of 3rd CAB and 3rd ID serve Thanksgiving meal

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Decean Brown 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Bradley, deputy commanding general-support for 3rd Infantry Division, serves food to a Soldier during the Thanksgiving meal at the Warrior Restaurant on Hunter Army Airfield, November 24, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Decean Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
