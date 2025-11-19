THANK 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Slade Smith, Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell, and Capt. Matthew Hagy slice fried turkey, ham and chicken during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's annual Thanksgiving Potluck luncheon, November 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The annual event promotes camaraderie and esprit de corps. Colonel Smith is the brigade commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Mitchell is the brigade senior enlisted advisor, and Captain Hagy is the brigade's Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)