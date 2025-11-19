Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THANK 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast [Image 3 of 3]

    THANK 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Col. Slade Smith, Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell, and Capt. Matthew Hagy slice fried turkey, ham and chicken during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's annual Thanksgiving Potluck luncheon, November 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The annual event promotes camaraderie and esprit de corps. Colonel Smith is the brigade commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Mitchell is the brigade senior enlisted advisor, and Captain Hagy is the brigade's Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

