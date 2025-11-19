THANKS 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast

U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, slices fried turkey during the brigade's annual Thanksgiving Potluck luncheon, November 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The annual event promotes camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 01:54
Photo ID:
|9408744
VIRIN:
|251124-A-FX425-1324
Resolution:
|2832x5760
Size:
|1.97 MB
Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
Hometown:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
