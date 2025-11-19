Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THANKS 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    THANKS 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, slices fried turkey during the brigade's annual Thanksgiving Potluck luncheon, November 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The annual event promotes camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 9408744
    VIRIN: 251124-A-FX425-1324
    Resolution: 2832x5760
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THANKS 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast [Image 3 of 3], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    THANKS 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast
    THANKS 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast
    THANK 4 GIVING: 2d TSB Leadership serves festive Thanksgiving feast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download