CFAS Hosts Maritime Symposium

Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Gabriel Jaques, right, gives a tour of a Landing Craft Air-Cushion (LCAC) maintenance hangar at the Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Yokose LCAC Facility, during a maritime security symposium in Saikai, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. CFAS co-hosted the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s two-day maritime security symposium held in Sasebo that brought together defense related Japanese government leaders from prefectures and cities throughout Kyushu, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Coast Guard to learn about the United States and Japan’s combined maritime efforts to preserve security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 00:35
Photo ID:
|9408665
VIRIN:
|250930-N-VD231-1123
Resolution:
|4539x3631
Size:
|2.64 MB
Location:
|SASEBO, JP
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
