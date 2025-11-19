CFAS Hosts Maritime Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Gabriel Jaques, right, gives a tour of a Landing Craft Air-Cushion (LCAC) maintenance hangar at the Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Yokose LCAC Facility, during a maritime security symposium in Saikai, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. CFAS co-hosted the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s two-day maritime security symposium held in Sasebo that brought together defense related Japanese government leaders from prefectures and cities throughout Kyushu, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Coast Guard to learn about the United States and Japan’s combined maritime efforts to preserve security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)