    CFAS Hosts Maritime Symposium [Image 1 of 6]

    CFAS Hosts Maritime Symposium

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Aki Nichols, the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) public affairs officer, leads participants of a maritime security symposium on a tour the CFAS Yokose Fuel Terminal in Saikai, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. CFAS co-hosted the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s two-day maritime security symposium held in Sasebo that brought together defense related Japanese government leaders from prefectures and cities throughout Kyushu, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Coast Guard to learn about the United States and Japan’s combined maritime efforts to preserve security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 00:35
    Photo ID: 9408657
    VIRIN: 250930-N-VD231-1120
    Location: SASEBO, JP
