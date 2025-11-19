Camp Blaz Marines partner with Guam Chamber of Commerce for Toys for Tots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Davis Williams, maintenance admin specialist, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Marcellous Dixon, legal service chief, MCB Camp Blaz, and Mr. Uriah Perez, community liaison specialist, MCB Camp Blaz, gather toys to donate for Toys for Tots at Macy's, Micronesia Mall, Guam, Nov. 22, 2025. MCB Camp Blaz partnered with the Guam Chambers of Commerce to purchase $3,000 worth of toys for the 2025 Toys for Tots campaign. Toys for Tots is a charitable program founded by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1947 to bring holiday joy to children in need. It has grown into a nationwide effort that distributes millions of toys each year, symbolizing hope, generosity, and community spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)