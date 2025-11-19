Camp Blaz Marines partner with Guam Chamber of Commerce for Toys for Tots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz pose with the toys being donated for Toys for Tots with the Guam Chamber of Commerce staff at Macy's, Micronesia Mall, Guam, Nov. 22, 2025. MCB Camp Blaz partnered with the Guam Chambers of Commerce to purchase $3,000 worth of toys for the 2025 Toys for Tots campaign. Toys for Tots is a charitable program founded by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1947 to bring holiday joy to children in need. It has grown into a nationwide effort that distributes millions of toys each year, symbolizing hope, generosity, and community spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)