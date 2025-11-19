Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Marines partner with Guam Chamber of Commerce for Toys for Tots [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Blaz Marines partner with Guam Chamber of Commerce for Toys for Tots

    GUAM

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz pose with the toys being donated for Toys for Tots with the Guam Chamber of Commerce staff at Macy's, Micronesia Mall, Guam, Nov. 22, 2025. MCB Camp Blaz partnered with the Guam Chambers of Commerce to purchase $3,000 worth of toys for the 2025 Toys for Tots campaign. Toys for Tots is a charitable program founded by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1947 to bring holiday joy to children in need. It has grown into a nationwide effort that distributes millions of toys each year, symbolizing hope, generosity, and community spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 00:15
    Photo ID: 9408634
    VIRIN: 251122-M-SG132-1201
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.8 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    USMC, Toys For Tots, Christmas, Guam, MCIPAC

