Raider Soldiers Join Secretary of War for Early Morning Morale Call

Col. J. Clint Tisserand, Commander of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division speaks with soldiers following a morale call with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025. Eighteen 1SBCT "Raiders" participated in the discussion, sharing their names, hometowns, and occupations before receiving words of encouragement from national leadership.