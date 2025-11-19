Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Soldiers Join Secretary of War for Early Morning Morale Call [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Raider Soldiers Join Secretary of War for Early Morning Morale Call

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.25.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addresses Raider Brigade Soldiers during a virtual morale call at Camp Hovey, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025. Hegseth shared insights from his recent visit to the DMZ and emphasized the President's appreciation for the unit's commitment and readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 00:08
    Photo ID: 9408630
    VIRIN: 251125-A-GF403-8957
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 486.61 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Soldiers Join Secretary of War for Early Morning Morale Call [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raider Soldiers Join Secretary of War for Early Morning Morale Call
    Raider Soldiers Join Secretary of War for Early Morning Morale Call
    Raider Soldiers Join Secretary of War for Early Morning Morale Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF16
    4ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download