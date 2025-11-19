U.S. Marine color guard with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego present colors during the 250th MCRDSD Birthday Ball ceremony in San Diego, California, Nov. 22, 2025. Founded on Nov. 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis" or "Always Faithful" to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9408492
|VIRIN:
|251122-M-JH495-1014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.06 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Marine Corps Recruit Depot Birthday Ball [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.