    250th Marine Corps Recruit Depot Birthday Ball [Image 18 of 20]

    250th Marine Corps Recruit Depot Birthday Ball

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region escort the ceremonial birthday cake during the 250th MCRDSD Birthday Ball ceremony in San Diego, California, Nov. 22, 2025. Founded on Nov. 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis" or "Always Faithful" to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 22:08
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
