California Sea Cadet Tour of SCSTC LTF PAC

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2025) Mineman 1st Class Stephen Casiano explains the Mine Warfare Mission Module to California Sea Cadets during their tour of Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) LCS Training Facility (LTF) Pacific (PAC). (U.S. Navy photo)
|11.24.2025
|11.24.2025 16:42
|9407867
|251124-N-N0443-3007
|496x313
|60.07 KB
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
