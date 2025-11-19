West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 106 Update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Most of the levee alignment for West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 106 is under a hold period until Winter 2025, but progress on this vital infrastructure project continues. The contractor has successfully hauled 20,000 tons of sand and 17,000 tons of clay along the levee alignment north of I-10. Meanwhile, crews continue driving and welding H-piles beneath the eastbound I-10 bridge. This is critical work for reinforcing the floodwall and ensuring future structural stability. Stay tuned for more updates as we work toward strengthening the region’s flood risk reduction!