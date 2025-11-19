Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 106 Update [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 106 Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Most of the levee alignment for West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 106 is under a hold period until Winter 2025, but progress on this vital infrastructure project continues. The contractor has successfully hauled 20,000 tons of sand and 17,000 tons of clay along the levee alignment north of I-10. Meanwhile, crews continue driving and welding H-piles beneath the eastbound I-10 bridge. This is critical work for reinforcing the floodwall and ensuring future structural stability. Stay tuned for more updates as we work toward strengthening the region’s flood risk reduction!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 9407365
    VIRIN: 251121-A-GA223-7908
    Resolution: 5440x3619
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 106 Update [Image 2 of 2], by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 106 Update
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 106 Update

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download