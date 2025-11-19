Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - The All-Navy Women's Marathon Team celebrates their victory at the Armed Forces National Marathon Championship in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2025. Led by team captain Lt. Megan Walsh (L), a psychiatry resident at NMRTC San Diego, the team secured its second consecutive championship title. Walsh takes the bronze this year. The team's collective effort and camaraderie propelled them to outperform individual expectations, with all four members finishing the marathon in under three hours. (U.S. Navy photo contributed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 9407354
    VIRIN: 251026-N-WJ173-1003
    Resolution: 2210x1602
    Size: 708.15 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship
    Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship
    Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMRTC San Diego
    marathon
    Armed Forces National Marathon Championship
    LT Megan Walsh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download