Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - The All-Navy Women's Marathon Team celebrates their victory at the Armed Forces National Marathon Championship in Washington D.C., Oct. 27, 2025. Led by team captain Lt. Megan Walsh (L), a psychiatry resident at NMRTC San Diego, the team secured its second consecutive championship title. Walsh takes the bronze this year. The team's collective effort and camaraderie propelled them to outperform individual expectations, with all four members finishing the marathon in under three hours. (U.S. Navy photo contributed)