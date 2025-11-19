Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - Lt. Megan Walsh (second from right/#36), psychiatry resident at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego and All-Navy Marathon Team Captain, pushes through mile after mile at the Armed Forces National Marathon Championship in Washington D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. Walsh previously took the individual gold medal in 2024, and this year secured the bronze, leading the Navy Women’s Marathon team to their second consecutive victory. (U.S. Navy photo contributed)

