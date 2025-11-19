WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - Lt. Megan Walsh (second from right/#36), psychiatry resident at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego and All-Navy Marathon Team Captain, pushes through mile after mile at the Armed Forces National Marathon Championship in Washington D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. Walsh previously took the individual gold medal in 2024, and this year secured the bronze, leading the Navy Women’s Marathon team to their second consecutive victory. (U.S. Navy photo contributed)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 14:40
|Photo ID:
|9407334
|VIRIN:
|251026-N-WJ173-1002
|Resolution:
|2224x1576
|Size:
|583.75 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Medicine Resident Leads Women's Marathon Team to Victory at Armed Forces Championship
No keywords found.