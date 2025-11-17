NNSY Celebrates OPSEC Award Winners for the Third Quarter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Quality Assurance Technical Support Division (Code 130S), as well as their OPSEC Coordinator Kirsten Forrester, who was awarded the Third Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Oct. 21.



Code 130S and its coordinator have demonstrated effective OPSEC practices throughout the department, including the display and dissemination of important documentation including the Critical Information Cue Cards, Telephonic Threat Complaint forms, and the Do Not Discuss Classified Information labels on landline phones. In addition, they were recognized for their overall OPSEC posture within the department, the practice of the Clean Desk Policy by all personnel, and overall communication with the team regarding the latest information. The team was awarded the OPSEC flag and pennant as well as the Purple Dragon trophy to display in their area for the quarter. In addition, Forrester received a Certificate of Achievement for her efforts in leading the OPSEC charge.