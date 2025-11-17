Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Celebrates OPSEC Award Winners for the Third Quarter [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Celebrates OPSEC Award Winners for the Third Quarter

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Quality Assurance Technical Support Division (Code 130S), as well as their OPSEC Coordinator Kirsten Forrester, who was awarded the Third Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Oct. 21.

    Code 130S and its coordinator have demonstrated effective OPSEC practices throughout the department, including the display and dissemination of important documentation including the Critical Information Cue Cards, Telephonic Threat Complaint forms, and the Do Not Discuss Classified Information labels on landline phones. In addition, they were recognized for their overall OPSEC posture within the department, the practice of the Clean Desk Policy by all personnel, and overall communication with the team regarding the latest information. The team was awarded the OPSEC flag and pennant as well as the Purple Dragon trophy to display in their area for the quarter. In addition, Forrester received a Certificate of Achievement for her efforts in leading the OPSEC charge.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 09:29
    Photo ID: 9406647
    VIRIN: 251021-N-UC087-8704
    Resolution: 5713x3809
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Celebrates OPSEC Award Winners for the Third Quarter [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NNSY Celebrates OPSEC Award Winners for the Third Quarter
    NNSY Celebrates OPSEC Award Winners for the Third Quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download