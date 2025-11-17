Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers fire an M1 Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Soldiers fire an M1 Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from Battle Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fire 120mm tank training ammunition from an M1 Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Nov. 19, 2025. Two armor crews from Battle Company represented the U.S. Army in a multinational tank competition, which aims to strengthen convergence, enhance readiness, and increase lethality across NATO partnerships. This portion of the competition focused on testing the crews’ knowledge and physical skills by having them perform a stress-inducing lane before firing on targets at different distances. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 07:11
    Photo ID: 9406493
    VIRIN: 251119-Z-NV643-1004
    Location: ADAZI, LV
    #M1Abrams #NATO #Tanks #100MPAD

