U.S. Soldiers fire an M1 Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition

U.S. Soldiers from Battle Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fire 120mm tank training ammunition from an M1 Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Nov. 19, 2025. Two armor crews from Battle Company represented the U.S. Army in a multinational tank competition, which aims to strengthen convergence, enhance readiness, and increase lethality across NATO partnerships. This portion of the competition focused on testing the crews’ knowledge and physical skills by having them perform a stress-inducing lane before firing on targets at different distances. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)