    C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR [Image 2 of 2]

    C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 20, 2025. The C-17 performs a variety of tactical and strategic missions including cargo and troop delivery and airdrop operations. Such long-range airlift capabilities enable U.S. and coalition partners to move tons of required materiel and personnel in support of combat and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 03:55
    Photo ID: 9406389
    VIRIN: 251020-F-ZJ473-3004
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    airlift
    airdrop
    C-17 Globemaster III
    CENTCOM

