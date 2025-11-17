KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. The KC-135 is the primary aerial refueling asset that directly enhances global reach capabilities for U.S., allied, and coalition aircraft. Its in-air refueling mission allows continuous presence and power projection from anywhere in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)