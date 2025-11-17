Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR

    KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. The KC-135 is the primary aerial refueling asset that directly enhances global reach capabilities for U.S., allied, and coalition aircraft. Its in-air refueling mission allows continuous presence and power projection from anywhere in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 03:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR
    C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR

    aerial refueling
    AFCENT
    global reach
    CENTCOM
    KC-135 Stratotanker

