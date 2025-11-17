Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 2]

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Nassir Danne, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, assists with a demo during Fire Prevention Week at Chi-Gok Elementary School, Republic of Korea, Sep. 29, 2025. Demonstrations like this one emphasize the role firefighters play and the importance of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 00:48
    Photo ID: 9406215
    VIRIN: 250929-F-JJ878-1037
    Resolution: 5377x3578
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base, Wolf Pack, 8th Fighter Wing, 8th CES, Firefighters, Fire Prevention Week

