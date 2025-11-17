Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Sparky the fire dog, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire dog, greets kids during Fire Prevention Week at Chi-Gok Elementary School, Republic of Korea, Sep. 29, 2025. Demonstrations like this one emphasize the role firefighters play and the importance of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 00:48
    Photo ID: 9406216
    VIRIN: 250929-F-JJ878-1171
    Resolution: 5748x3824
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

