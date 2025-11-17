Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the fire dog, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire dog, greets kids during Fire Prevention Week at Chi-Gok Elementary School, Republic of Korea, Sep. 29, 2025. Demonstrations like this one emphasize the role firefighters play and the importance of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)