T Triple-C Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron move a simulated patient to practice tactical combat casualty care at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 7, 2025. The 824th BDS’ primary mission is to provide integrated and responsive forces to provide air base ground defense, and its members have utilized their skills during their six-month deployment with the 11th Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saidlere Belle)