    T Triple-C Drills [Image 4 of 4]

    T Triple-C Drills

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron move a simulated patient to practice tactical combat casualty care at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 7, 2025. The 824th BDS’ primary mission is to provide integrated and responsive forces to provide air base ground defense, and its members have utilized their skills during their six-month deployment with the 11th Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saidlere Belle)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9405840
    VIRIN: 251107-F-NC038-5562
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T Triple-C Drills [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

