T Triple-C Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 824th Base Defense Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron triage a simulated patient during tactical combat casualty care at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 7, 2025. The 824th BDS' focus on austere air base defense provides the joint force with a capability specifically tailored to enabling Agile Combat Employment air operations, which the 11th Air Task Force has been practicing during its six-month deployment in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saidlere Belle)