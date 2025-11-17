USS Essex Underway Operations

Seaman Mai Lynn Darrough, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks into a sound powered telephone, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan Garcia)
|10.06.2025
|11.23.2025 13:05
|9405604
|251006-N-XW565-1065
|4980x3320
|4.28 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
