    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Ivan Garcia 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Seaman Mai Lynn Darrough, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks into a sound powered telephone, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan Garcia)

    USS Essex gets underway
    USS Essex Underway Operations

    USNAVY
    ESG-3
    USPacificFleet
    USSESSEX

