USS Essex gets underway

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jenifer Bellma and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Hailey Savoie, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), stand watch as lookouts during the ship’s transit of San Diego Bay, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan Garcia)