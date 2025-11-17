251118-N-HD763-1457 DOHA, Qatar (Nov. 18, 2025) A U.S. Marine, assigned to the U.S. Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command, secures the lower deck aboard the Qatari Barzan-class fast attack missile craft Al Deebel (Q07) during a close quarters combat training during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9405527
|VIRIN:
|251118-N-HD763-1457
|Resolution:
|7646x5097
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition forces conduct close quarters combat training during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.