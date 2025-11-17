Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition forces conduct close quarters combat training during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 6 of 12]

    Coalition forces conduct close quarters combat training during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    DOHA, QATAR

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page      

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    251118-N-HD763-1457 DOHA, Qatar (Nov. 18, 2025) A U.S. Marine, assigned to the U.S. Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command, secures the lower deck aboard the Qatari Barzan-class fast attack missile craft Al Deebel (Q07) during a close quarters combat training during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    This work, Coalition forces conduct close quarters combat training during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

