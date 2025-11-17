Coalition forces conduct close quarters combat training during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251118-N-HD763-1445 DOHA, Qatar (Nov. 18, 2025) A Turkish marine, assigned to the Turkish Marines Amphibious Assault Team, surveils the lower deck aboard the Qatari Barzan-class fast attack missile craft Al Deebel (Q07) during a close quarters combat training during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)