    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

    PANAMA

    11.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. Army and the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, pose for a group photo after joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 21, 2025. The Servicio Nacional de Fronteras is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9405365
    VIRIN: 251121-A-DL184-1018
    Resolution: 5784x3856
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: PA
    joint operations
    SENAFRONT
    Panamá
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

