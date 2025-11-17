U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Wayland Waldrep, assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, (JSCG-P) gives an after-action review to members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 21, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
