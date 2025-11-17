Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW Turkey Trot [Image 19 of 19]

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    621 CRW Airmen participate in the Turkey Trot Fun Run 5K at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 21, 2025. The event brought service members and families together for fitness and holiday-themed camaraderie before Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 14:51
    VIRIN: 251121-F-BS369-1020
    Location: US
