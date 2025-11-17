621 CRW Turkey Trot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

621 CRW Airmen participate in the Turkey Trot Fun Run 5K at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 21, 2025. The event brought service members and families together for fitness and holiday-themed camaraderie before Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)