USSOCOM hosts EUCOM commander

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, left, commander of European Command, Stuttgart, Germany, receives a U.S. Special Operations Command history briefing from Dr. Matthew Miller, center, a senior historian with the U.S. SOCOM History and Research Office, and U.S. Navy Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, right, commander of U.S. SOCOM, during his visit to the U.S. SOCOM Headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. During Grynkewich’s visit, they discussed Special Operations Forces capabilities that reinforce integrated deterrence, strengthen warfighter readiness and ensure global operational advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)