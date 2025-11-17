Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM hosts EUCOM commander

    USSOCOM hosts EUCOM commander

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, left, commander of European Command, Stuttgart, Germany, receives a U.S. Special Operations Command history briefing from Dr. Matthew Miller, center, a senior historian with the U.S. SOCOM History and Research Office, and U.S. Navy Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, right, commander of U.S. SOCOM, during his visit to the U.S. SOCOM Headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. During Grynkewich's visit, they discussed Special Operations Forces capabilities that reinforce integrated deterrence, strengthen warfighter readiness and ensure global operational advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    USSOCOM hosts EUCOM commander
    USSOCOM hosts EUCOM commander
    USSOCOM hosts EUCOM commander

    SOF
    macdill
    warfighters
    EUCOM
    European Command
    Partnership

