USSOCOM hosts EUCOM commander

Leadership with U.S. Special Operations Command hold a roundtable with U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of European Command, Stuttgart, Germany, during his visit to the U.S. SOCOM Headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. During Grynkewich’s visit, they discussed Special Operations Forces capabilities that reinforce integrated deterrence, strengthen warfighter readiness and ensure global operational advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)