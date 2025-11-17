Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM Leaders Underscore Sustainment Readiness and Modernization at 2025 Cribbins Futures Forum [Image 1 of 2]

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    AMCOM Deputy to the Commander Don Nitti, left, addresses a sustainment question as LTG (Ret.) Doug Gabram, center, and CSM (Ret.) Tod Glidewell participate in a panel discussion on sustainment in future contested environments.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 10:14
    Photo ID: 9402934
    VIRIN: 251119-O-CT301-7650
    Resolution: 5504x3494
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    AMCOM, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Cribbins, Army Aviation

