AMCOM Leaders Underscore Sustainment Readiness and Modernization at 2025 Cribbins Futures Forum

Senior leaders from U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command underscored the urgency of modernizing sustainment for future contested environments during the Army Aviation Association of America’s Cribbins Futures Forum, held Nov. 17–20 in Huntsville, Alabama.



AMCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson opened the Day 2 professional session by stressing that sustainment remains the decisive factor in maintaining aviation readiness.



“Today, tomorrow and in the future, we need every part that makes these great machines fly,” Robinson said, noting that spare-parts availability continues to be the Army’s most pressing sustainment requirement. She outlined three key priorities shaping future readiness: autonomous distribution, data-driven sustainment, and agile employment of sustainment forces.



Robinson also emphasized the Army’s effort to accelerate digital integration across platforms and supply chain systems. “If we truly want to move logistics quickly to the point of need, we have to be on a common sustainment COP,” she said.



A follow-on panel discussion led by LTG (Ret.) Doug Gabram brought additional insight from AMCOM Deputy to the Commander Don Nitti and former AMCOM Command Sergeant Major Tod Glidewell.



Nitti said future sustainment challenges will stretch across the entire enterprise. “Our sustainment is going to be contested from the factory to the foxhole,” he said, calling for strengthened supply chains and increased forward repair capacity.



Glidewell highlighted the significance of digital engineering and forward maintenance capability as future platforms evolve. “We put these aircraft and these soldiers in the dirt for months at a time, and we must be prepared to sustain them in that environment,” he said.



Together, AMCOM leaders reinforced that sustaining Army Aviation in the future fight will require integrated data systems, advanced manufacturing, agile logistics and close collaboration with industry and allied partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2025 Date Posted: 11.21.2025 Story ID: 552033 Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US This work, AMCOM Leaders Underscore Sustainment Readiness and Modernization at 2025 Cribbins Futures Forum, by Richelle Brown