    U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2026 Service Assignments [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2026 Service Assignments

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 20, 2025) – U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte celebrates with members of the Class of 2026 after they received their service assignments in Bancroft Hall. Midshipmen selected from 22 career fields in the Navy and Marine Corps after submitting up to six preferences earlier this year. This year, 79% of the class received their first-choice assignment, and 94% received their first or second choice. Service assignment marks the culmination of four years of rigorous academic, physical, and professional training. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9402785
    VIRIN: 251120-N-ID676-1126
    Resolution: 2000x1119
    Size: 614.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2026 Service Assignments [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Academy
    2025
    lt Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte
    Class of 26

