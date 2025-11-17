U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2026 Service Assignments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 20, 2025) – U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte celebrates with members of the Class of 2026 after they received their service assignments in Bancroft Hall. Midshipmen selected from 22 career fields in the Navy and Marine Corps after submitting up to six preferences earlier this year. This year, 79% of the class received their first-choice assignment, and 94% received their first or second choice. Service assignment marks the culmination of four years of rigorous academic, physical, and professional training. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)