Hiring our Heroes: Setting up Success for Military Departure

John Wayne Troxell, retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a Hiring our Heroes event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025. HOH connects the military community such as service members, military spouses and veterans with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)