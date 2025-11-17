Hiring our Heroes: Setting up Success for Military Departure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Military members attend a Hiring our Heroes event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025. HOH connects the military community such as service members, military spouses and veterans with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)