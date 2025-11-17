Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hiring our Heroes: Setting up Success for Military Departure [Image 4 of 5]

    Hiring our Heroes: Setting up Success for Military Departure

    GERMANY

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Military members attend a Hiring our Heroes event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025. HOH connects the military community such as service members, military spouses and veterans with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

