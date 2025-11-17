Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz observes Germany’s National Day of Mourning in Baumholder [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz observes Germany’s National Day of Mourning in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Bernd Mai 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, local German mayors, and residents came together in unity at the memorial site on Baumholder cemetery to commemorate victims of war, terrorism, persecution, and violence on the German National Day of Mourning, Volkstrauertag, Sunday, Nov. 16. City mayor Günther Jung welcomed the attendees of the ceremony, then memorial wreaths were placed at the memorial site. Baumholder district mayor Bernd Alsfasser said the Lord's Prayer, and the Music Association Ruschberg added to the solemn atmosphere with the German dirge "Ich hatt' einen Kameraden". The National Day of Mourning honors armed forces and civilians of all nationalities who died in conflict. The event is focused on peace, reconciliation, and remembrance.

