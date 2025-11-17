U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, local German mayors, and residents came together in unity at the memorial site on Baumholder cemetery to commemorate victims of war, terrorism, persecution, and violence on the German National Day of Mourning, Volkstrauertag, Sunday, Nov. 16. City mayor Günther Jung welcomed the attendees of the ceremony, then memorial wreaths were placed at the memorial site. Baumholder district mayor Bernd Alsfasser said the Lord's Prayer, and the Music Association Ruschberg added to the solemn atmosphere with the German dirge "Ich hatt' einen Kameraden". The National Day of Mourning honors armed forces and civilians of all nationalities who died in conflict. The event is focused on peace, reconciliation, and remembrance.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 04:02
|Photo ID:
|9402498
|VIRIN:
|251116-O-EB718-8349
|Resolution:
|2427x1661
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz observes Germany’s National Day of Mourning in Baumholder [Image 4 of 4], by Bernd Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz observes Germany’s National Day of Mourning in Baumholder
No keywords found.