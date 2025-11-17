USAG Rheinland-Pfalz observes Germany’s National Day of Mourning in Baumholder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, local German mayors, and residents came together in unity at the memorial site on Baumholder cemetery to commemorate victims of war, terrorism, persecution, and violence on the German National Day of Mourning, Volkstrauertag, Sunday, Nov. 16. City mayor Günther Jung welcomed the attendees of the ceremony, then memorial wreaths were placed at the memorial site. Baumholder district mayor Bernd Alsfasser said the Lord's Prayer, and the Music Association Ruschberg added to the solemn atmosphere with the German dirge "Ich hatt' einen Kameraden". The National Day of Mourning honors armed forces and civilians of all nationalities who died in conflict. The event is focused on peace, reconciliation, and remembrance.